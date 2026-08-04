Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hits Turbulence Mid-Air, Seven Passengers Hospitalised

Air India flight briefly lost 300 feet after encountering severe turbulence.
Ten passengers and crew sustained minor injuries; aircraft landed safely in Delhi.
An Air India flight operating from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence while cruising on 4 August, causing the aircraft to briefly lose around 300 feet in altitude. Flight AI2379 landed safely in the national capital, and all passengers and crew disembarked without further incident, as per moneycontrol.
At least 10 people, including passengers and crew members, sustained minor injuries during the turbulence. Air India said there were no serious injuries.
An Air India spokesperson said a small number of those requiring medical assessment had been taken to a medical facility at the airport as a precaution.
"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson said.
A passenger told ANI, “It had been an hour and a half since the flight. It was early morning. We were sleeping inside the flight. The flight suddenly stopped while moving and turned around…it kept moving like this for 2-3 minutes…15-20 passengers got injured…there were more than 100 people in the flight…70 to 80% of the people got injured…we will 100% take action against Air India.”
Seven Passengers Admitted To Fortis Hospital
Several passengers injured in the incident have since been admitted to Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj for treatment.
In a statement, the hospital said seven passengers had been brought to its Emergency Department, where they were assessed immediately upon arrival and treatment was initiated without delay.
The hospital said a Code Yellow was activated after the patients were stabilised to ensure a coordinated response and the optimal deployment of resources.
"After stabilization, the patients were shifted for the necessary radiological investigations (CT/MRI/X-rays, as clinically indicated) and are now being transferred to their respective inpatient rooms for continued observation and further management," the statement said.
The hospital added that a dedicated Air India coordination team is present at the facility and is working with the clinical and administrative teams to facilitate patient care, documentation, logistics and communication with the passengers' families.
According to the hospital, the medical teams are continuing to evaluate each patient.
Investigation Underway
The airline said it is coordinating with aviation regulators as part of the review into the turbulence-related incident.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the spokesperson added.
( This is a developing story)