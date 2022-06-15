People Block Highway, Attack Train In Bihar In Protest Against Agnipath Military Recruitment Policy: Reports

Violence erupted in Bihar on Wednesday as protesters blocked roadways, railway tracks, pelted stones at a train, and vandalised public property in protest against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment unveiled by the Union government on Tuesday.

Protesters in Muzaffarpur district took to streets and vandalised public property amid report of arson, whereas they blocked railway tracks and pelted stones at a train in Buxar district, according to an ABP News report.

The report added that protests were also held at Chakkar Chowk, Gobarsahi Chowk, and Bhagwanpur Golambar area.

These people are miffed over the short four-year-period of employment under Agnipath policy as against longer service period with pension and lifelong benefits after retirement under the older recruitment policy. Under Agnipath, soldiers will be recruited for four years, after which only 25 per cent would be retained for full service, whereas the rest would be let go.

Protesters also blocked the National Highway 28 in Muzaffarpur and shouted "Bharti do ya arthi do (Give us jobs or have us killed)", according to NDTV.

The report added that people were also protesting against the reduced age limit for recruits. Under the new policy, recruits have to be between 17.5-21 years. Soldiers recruitment in the armed forces has been suspended for over two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and protesters said people awaiting recruitment for over two years should be give relaxation in age-limit.

One of the stated goals of the policy is to reduce the average age of the armed forces and have a youthful profile.

NDTV also quoted people as saying that there should be "20-30 per cent reservation" for Agnipath soldiers in other jobs once they are let go after four years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that several ministries, public sector undertakings, and state governments have conveyed that they would prioritise Agnipath soldiers, dubbed Agniveers, for filling their vacancies.