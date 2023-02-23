Pawan Khera Held: BJP-Led Centre Trying To Disturb Congress Plenary Session, Says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government after his party colleague Pawan Khera was deplaned and detained at Delhi airport and called it a conspiracy to disturb the 85th plenary session of the Congress starting in Raipur.

Khera, who was held by Assam Police after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session, which will start on Friday.

"The BJP-led Centre has been trying to disturb us to ensure the plenary session is not held successfully. Therefore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at premises of our party leaders (in Raipur on Monday). Yesterday too raids were held at offices of three departments in bid to disturb the state government," Baghel said.

"Now, our guests are being stopped (from coming to Raipur). Khera ji is our spokesperson and an eminent personality. He is not a criminal. De-boarding him from the flight clearly shows the Bharatiya Janata Party is very scared of the plenary session and is, therefore, trying to disturb it by any means," the CM asserted.

He said the Congress was united at this juncture and would ensure the plenary session is a grand success. Queried about the alleged remarks that got Khera in trouble, Baghel said BJP leaders too have used objectionable words and statements against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well as former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Baghel said former CM and senior BJP leader Raman Singh had called him a demon once but no action was taken. "The prime minister and Union minister Amit Shah have said so many things against our leaders in Parliament and outside. When you spit towards the sun (sky) it will fall on your own face. If you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you," Baghel said.

"The action against him (Khera) could have been taken later. The action clearly shows this is all part of a conspiracy to disturb the Congress plenary session," Baghel said and asserted his party was not afraid of the British and, therefore, the question of fearing the BJP did not arise. The three day plenary session of the Congress will be held between February 24 and 26 in Rajyotsava Sthal Nava Raipur here.