Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Paresh Rawal Summoned By Kolkata Police Over 'Cook Fish For Bengalis' Remarks

Home National

Paresh Rawal Summoned By Kolkata Police Over 'Cook Fish For Bengalis' Remarks

Paresh Rawal was booked under various sections of the IPC after CPI(M) leader and West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim lodged a complaint against him alleging that the actor's speech could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 4:00 pm

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal for his remarks on Bengalis, a senior officer said. The sexagenarian actor has been asked to appear at Taltala police station on December 12 for his questioning in connection with the remarks made during a poll campaign in Gujarat.

"We have summoned him to appear at Taltala police station on December 12. This is in connection with his 'cook fish for Bengalis' comment. He will be questioned," the officer said. 

The former BJP MP, speaking at a rally in Gujarat, had said, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

He was booked under various sections of the IPC after CPI(M) leader and West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim lodged a complaint against him alleging that the actor's speech could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Rawal had apologised for his remark following a huge backlash on the social media. "Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor had tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Paresh Rawal Summoned Kolkata Police Cook Fish For Bengalis Remarks IPC Hatred
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture