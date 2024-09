Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List

These products were manufactured by various companies, including Unicure India Ltd, Health Biotech Ltd, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Life Max Cancer Laboratories, Hetero Drugs, Pure & Cure Healthcare, Alkem Laboratories, and Meg Lifesciences.

The central drug regulator issued two lists in August 2024: one containing 48 drugs that failed quality tests, and another listing five drugs classified as "Spurious/Adulterated/Misbranded."

The drugs listed as Spurious/Adulterated/Misbranded include: