American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained

A 64-year-old American woman used a controversial Sarco capsule for assisted suicide in Switzerland, triggering legal and ethical debates. Swiss authorities have since made several arrests, questioning the device's legality and safety.

Sarco Capsule
Sarco Capsule Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A 64-year-old American woman ended her life inside a controversial suicide capsule at a secluded Swiss woodland retreat, with authorities announcing on Tuesday that several arrests had been made.

The futuristic Sarco capsule, which induces death by hypoxia through nitrogen release, was used on Monday near a village close to the German border.

This portable, human-sized pod, operated by the individual from within, has sparked numerous legal and ethical debates in Switzerland. While active euthanasia is prohibited, assisted suicide has been legal in the country for decades.

On the same day it was used, Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider informed lawmakers that the Sarco capsule did not comply with legal standards and was “not legal.”

Police in the northern canton of Schaffhausen confirmed several arrests and ongoing criminal investigations.

The Last Resort Calls First Sarco Death 'Peaceful, Fast, and Dignified'

The Last Resort, an assisted dying organization, unveiled the Sarco pod in Zurich in July, anticipating its use within months and claiming there were no legal barriers to its deployment in Switzerland.

In a statement to AFP, The Last Resort revealed that the deceased was a 64-year-old woman from the midwestern United States.

She had "been suffering for many years from a number of serious problems associated with severe immune compromise", the statement added.

The death took place "under a canopy of trees, at a private forest retreat."

Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, was the only person present during the event and described the death as "peaceful, fast, and dignified."

Criminal Probe Launched After Sarco Capsule Use; Arrests Made

The public prosecutor's office in Schaffhausen opened criminal proceedings against several individuals for encouraging and assisting suicide. Multiple people were placed in police custody.

On Monday, a law firm informed the prosecutor's office that an assisted suicide had occurred at a forest hut in Merishausen.

Police, along with forensic experts and the prosecutor's office, attended the scene, securing the Sarco capsule and transporting the body for autopsy.

"We found the capsule with the lifeless person inside," said Schaffhausen public prosecutor Peter Sticher.

Sticher informed Blick newspaper that several arrests were made to prevent collusion or evidence tampering.

"We warned them in writing. We said that if they came to Schaffhausen and used Sarco, they would face criminal consequences," he added.

Sarco Capsule: Philip Nitschke's 3D-Printed Invention

The Sarco capsule was invented by Philip Nitschke, a prominent figure in global right-to-die activism.

The 3D-printable pod took over 12 years and more than €650,000 ($725,000) to develop in the Netherlands. Future models could cost around €15,000 and are designed for reuse.

Nitschke expressed satisfaction with the Sarco’s performance, stating that it had provided a "elective, non-drug, peaceful death at the time of the person's choosing".

To use the Sarco, individuals must first pass a psychiatric evaluation. Inside the capsule, they are asked automated questions about their identity, location, and understanding of the consequences of pressing the button.

Once activated, oxygen levels drop from 21% to 0.05% within 30 seconds, causing the person to lose consciousness and die within about five minutes.

Nitschke’s non-profit organization, Exit International, which owns Sarco, is funded by donations. The only cost for users is 18 Swiss francs ($21) for the nitrogen.

Is Sarco Capsule Legal?

Switzerland has become a hub for advocates of assisted suicide due to its permissive legal framework.

In July, Willet described Switzerland as "by far the best place" for Sarco's use, citing its liberal system.

Swiss law generally permits assisted suicide if the person performs the fatal act themselves.

However, on Monday, Interior Minister Baume-Schneider told parliament that the Sarco capsule does not comply with Swiss law.

"Firstly, it does not meet the requirements of product safety law and therefore cannot be placed on the market. Secondly, the corresponding use of nitrogen is not compatible with the purpose article of the Chemicals Act," she said.

Fiona Stewart, a member of The Last Resort's advisory board, stated that the group acted on legal advice, which "since 2021 has consistently found that the use of Sarco in Switzerland would be lawful."

