Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal

Outlook's latest issue, "Ideology is for the library," features Dia Mehhta Bhupal's replica of a library on the cover. Bhupal's work centers around the intrigue of public spaces, particularly in today's hyper-real world, where individuals constantly navigate diverse environments and experiences. She posits that mundane experiences are formative, contributing to the development of one's character and personality. We speak with the artist herself to understand the process and inspiration behind building life-size spaces using recycled paper and cardboard, which she then photographs.