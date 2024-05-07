Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories

Hello, readers! This May 7 news wrap by Outlook India brings you the top stories of the day, starting from Phase 3 voting of Lok Sabha elections 2024 to Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's dazzling MET Gala 2024 appearance.
We have also covered the Supreme Court hearing ot Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and latest in the Indian Premiere League 2024 among other stories.
Read All These And More On Outlook News Wrap, May 7
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Voting: Bengal Leads In Voter Turnout; Modi, Kharge Among Voters
Over 40 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1PM in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections currently underway in 93 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories with West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa leading the chart with over 45 percent turnout. PM Modi, Congress chief Kharge were among the voters in Phase 3, which has many bigwigs such as Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia as contenders. Follow LIVE Updates
Advertisement
Kejriwal's Plea In SC: No Immediate Relief For Delhi CM, Arguments Yet To Conclude On His Bail
The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not deliver any order on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the money laundering case probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the alleged excise policy "scam".
Citing lack of time, the Supreme Court said it will continue hearing the matter on Thursday, May 9, or next week. The Supreme Court bench of Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta rose without pronouncing order on grant of interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal. READ FULL STORY
Advertisement
Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
Atleast five people have died in the forest fires in Uttarakhand which witnessed 20 new forest fires in the past 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the Forest Department. The Meteorological Department has informed about a rain forecast in parts of the state which may help with dousing the blaze.
The Supreme Court hearing on the cases against the origin of the forest fires is scheduled on May 8. READ FULL STORY
China: 10 Killed, 23 Injured In Knife Attack At Hospital In Yunnan Province; Suspect Arrested
At least 10 people have died in a knife attack at a hospital in China's Yunnan province on Tuesday, reported the Chinese state media. Guizhou province television reported that a suspect in the incident has been arrested.
The attack took place at Zhenxiong County People's Hospital in Zhaotong city. The official Xinhua News Agency called the attack a 'vicious assault'. READ FULL STORY
MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable sense of style, managed to turn heads at the 2024 MET Gala. Breaking away from the usual gowns, Alia opted for an exquisite shimmery saree by famous designer Sabyasachi as she paid a nod to the Indian heritage. With her powerful look, Alia complemented the MET Gala 2024 dress code: 'Garden of Time', and theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. READ FULL STORY
Advertisement
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: When, Where To Watch In India
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Wednesday, May 8 at at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
Both teams have had comparable seasons so far, each winning six of their 11 games. Therefore, the winner of this matchup will gain a significant advantage in the playoff race. Click Here To Know When, Where To Watch SRH Vs LSG Match