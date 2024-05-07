Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories

Over 40 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1PM in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections currently underway in 93 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories with West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa leading the chart with over 45 percent turnout. PM Modi, Congress chief Kharge were among the voters in Phase 3, which has many bigwigs such as Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia as contenders. Follow LIVE Updates