Outlook News Wrap, May 1: 100 Schools In Delhi Get Bomb Threat, Heatwave Alert Issued Amid 47 Deg Temperature, Split In Godrej & More



Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' was officially announced in April 2021. After three years, the highly anticipated show premiered on May 1. During the show's announcement, Bhansali described 'Heeramandi' as a tribute to "great courtesans who lived like queens", a homage to women who "fight softly for dignity". With a stellar ensemble cast and lavish production design, SLB brings back his signature style- grandeur and opulence in his OTT debut series. Before watching 'Heeramandi' on Netflix, here's all you need to know about larger-than-life web series.