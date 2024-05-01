National

Heatwave Alert In India: As Temperatures Touch 47 Degrees, IMD Predicts Severe Heat Across States

As per the bulletin issued by the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave like conditions prevailed in most parts of the Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

As we begin the month of May, temperatures are expected to rise and the heat is likely to increase. As per the latest forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, severe heatwave-like conditions will grip India as temperatures cross the 47 degree Celsius mark.

Kalaikunda, a town in West Bengal, has reported the highest temperature of the season - 47.2 degree Celsius. The weather station at Baharagora, Jharkhand also recorded a temperature of 47.1 degree Celsius.

Temperatures Rise At Hill Stations

As per the weather department, hill stations such as Ugadhmandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu and Matheran in Maharashtra also saw a major spike in temperatures. Ooty reported a maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius and Matheran recorded 37 degree Celsius.

The IMD has added that for Ooty, this is officially the hottest the hill station has been. The last time the Tamil Nadu hill station was this hot was on April 29, 1986, where it recorded a temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius.

Rising Heat Cases Temperature To Spike Above Normal

As per IMD, Baripada in Odisha reported a temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, which is 8.9 degrees above the normal. This was followed by Balasore at 46 degrees Celsius, a spike of 10.1 degrees.

In Panagarh, West Bengal, the temperature stood at 45.6 degrees Celsius, a 10 degree spike.

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand stood at 45.5 degrees Celsius, a spike of 5.8 degrees and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh recorded 45 degrees Celsius, a spike of 4.2 degrees.

Heatwave Like Conditions To Prevail

The IMD had already predicted he heatwave to severe heatwave like conditions will prevail over India, especially in eastern and southern parts of the country.

However, IMD has added that over the next five days, i.e. this week, the temperatures will increase. Despite hailstorm and rainfall in certain areas, the temperatures are expected to keep rising.

