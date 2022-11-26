Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Our Constitution Is Pride Of Country's Democracy: Kejriwal

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 12:32 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Constitution is the identity of the rights of citizens and the pride of the country's democracy.

"Our Constitution is the pride of the country's democracy and it is the identity of the rights of Indians. Heartiest congratulations to all Indians on the occasion of Constitution Day. We will put in all efforts required to make India the number one nation while protecting the country's Constitution and realising Baba Saheb's (Ambedkar) dreams," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

-With PTI Input

