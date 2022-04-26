Organisation Can Only Be Strengthened By Leadership, Workers: Rajasthan Minister

Amid suspense over the entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor to the Congress, Rajasthan's Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg on Tuesday said an organisation can only be strengthened by its workers and leadership.

Garg is a Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA from Bharatpur who has supported the Congress government in the state. Without naming anyone, he tweeted, "Only leadership and workers can make an organization strong and powerful, not any advisor and service provider." "Leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman," he said.

Prashant Kishor is keen to join the Congress and has expressed his willingness to do so without any expectations, but senior Congress leaders expressed doubts over the commitment of the poll strategist since he has agreements to support rivals in West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana.

According to Congress sources, an eight-member group constituted by party president Sonia Gandhi to formulate its poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Kishor's presentation took serious note of the poll arrangement signed by I-PAC with the TRS for the assembly elections. Kishor, however, has been insisting that he is no longer associated with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

(With PTI inputs)



