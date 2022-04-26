Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Organisation Can Only Be Strengthened By Leadership, Workers: Rajasthan Minister

According to Congress sources, an eight-member group constituted by party president Sonia Gandhi to formulate its poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Kishor's presentation

Organisation Can Only Be Strengthened By Leadership, Workers: Rajasthan Minister
Prashant Kishor keen to join Congress and has expressed his willingness Twitter/PrashantKishor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 3:57 pm

Amid suspense over the entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor to the Congress, Rajasthan's Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg on Tuesday said an organisation can only be strengthened by its workers and leadership.

Garg is a Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA from Bharatpur who has supported the Congress government in the state. Without naming anyone, he tweeted, "Only leadership and workers can make an organization strong and powerful, not any advisor and service provider." "Leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman," he said.

Related stories

After Poll Debacle Congress To Rein In Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor is keen to join the Congress and has expressed his willingness to do so without any expectations, but senior Congress leaders expressed doubts over the commitment of the poll strategist since he has agreements to support rivals in West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana.

According to Congress sources, an eight-member group constituted by party president Sonia Gandhi to formulate its poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Kishor's presentation took serious note of the poll arrangement signed by I-PAC with the TRS for the assembly elections. Kishor, however, has been insisting that he is no longer associated with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

(With PTI inputs)


 

Tags

National Prashant Kishor Keen To Join Congress Eight-member Group Lok Sabha Polls Leadership Poll Management Assembly Elections Organization Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Poll Strategy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast