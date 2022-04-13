Orange Alert In Idukki District Amidst Heavy Rain In Kerala

The Central Meteorological Department (CMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Idukki district of Kerala amidst heavy rain in the State.

The CMD predicts very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours in the district.

The State has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts over the last one week or so.

The CMD predicts heavy rains due to the impact of a cyclone which formed off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.

The summer showers would be accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds which would prove dangerous, the department said and advised the public to be extra-vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Orange alert is issued when the weather condition is marked by strong winds and heavy rains.