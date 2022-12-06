Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Oppn Demands Discussions On Inflation, EWS Quota During The All-Party Meeting: Sources

Opposition parties demanded talks on price rise, unemployment, and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota at the all-party meeting on Tuesday, sources said.

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 1:22 pm

In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.

Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The government was represented by the Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.

During the meeting, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion on the appointment of an election commissioner in just one day, EWS quota, and unemployment.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies, and economic blockade of states, sources said.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days. 

