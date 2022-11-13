Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Only BJP And Congress In Gujarat, No Third Political Party In State: PM's Brother Prahlad Modi

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and results will be declared along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 8. The hill state went to polls on Saturday.

Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 7:28 pm

There have been only two political parties, BJP and Congress, in Gujarat and never a third, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi said on Sunday, dismissing AAP's challenge in the December state assembly polls.

He also claimed that the Congress in now "nil" in the state and the BJP has "come to its full force". Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and results will be declared along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 8. The hill state went to polls on Saturday.

"In the state of Gujarat, the Congress is now 'shunya' (nil) and the BJP has come to its full force. Only two parties, Congress and BJP, have clicked in the state. There has never been any third party (in Gujarat)," Prahlad Modi, who is in Barabanki on the invitation of BJP leader Sumit Singh, said.

His remarks came after he was asked by reporters on the prospects of the AAP, which has kicked off a high-pitched campaign, in the Gujarat polls . Prahlad Modi said he has a family relation with Singh and has come on his invitation, and there is no other reason for his visit.

The people of the country have got a prime minister of their liking and in 2024 also the BJP will form its government again, he asserted. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prahlad Modi State Assembly Polls Himachal Pradesh BJP Leader Sumit Singh Barabanki Gujarat Polls
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi