Online Portal To Allow Owners, Firms Retrofitting Of Old Vehicles With Electric Kits On One Platform

The Delhi government's transport department has planned to launch a portal that allows vehicle owners to convert their old diesel or petrol-run vehicles to electric ones with just a click of a mouse.

Electric vehicles, EVs

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:43 am

Citizens might be able to convert their old diesel or petrol vehicles to electric ones soon with just a click of a mouse. The Delhi government's Transport Department plans to launch a portal that will bring vehicle owners and companies, that are involved in retrofitting old vehicles with electric kits, on a single platform, said an official.


The portal will also aim to serve as a one-stop solution for vehicle owners as there are plans to also provide them information about getting new e-vehicles registered with RTO through the portal, the official said. The portal is likely to see the light of the day in the second half of this month and the National Informatics Centre is entrusted to develop the portal, the official added.

The Delhi government had given a nod to the conversion of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles into electric vehicles last year in November. The International Centre for Automotive Technologies (ICAT) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have so far approved 11 retrofitting kit manufacturers.

According to official data, nearly a lakh diesel vehicles were de-registered in January this year, and the transport department had given three options -- to get the vehicle scrapped from impaneled dealers, or to get it converted to electric with government-approved retrofitting kits, or to obtain a no-objection certificate and sell such vehicles outside the national capital. There were around 1.43 lakh registered e-vehicles in Delhi till May. 

A cost of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be incurred on the conversion of old vehicles into electric cars.

