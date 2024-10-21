One Nation One Election A Ploy For Self-Coronation

The right-wing Hindutva organisations, which thrive on rhetoric and inversion of meanings, often conflate country, nation and nation-state. A country can be a nation-state without necessarily being a nation. The Kurds, and the Tibetans are a nation because they share a common culture, language and history but without a nation-state. Japan, Iceland and Portugal, on the other hand, are nation-states. But India, like Belgium and Canada, is a multi-national country and has multi-national State. Even Babasaheb Ambedkar had famously cautioned against India being assumed as a nation when he said, “I am of the opinion that in believing that we are a nation, we are cherishing a great delusion. How can people divided into several thousands of castes be a nation?”