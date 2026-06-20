One killed, Another Injured After Being Attacked by Group of Assailants in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

One person was killed and another injured after being allegedly attacked by a group of assailants in Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred late Friday night near Bombay Motor Circle, where the two men had gone to get their car repaired, they said.
The victims, identified as Sunny and Vicky, were sitting near their vehicle when five to six assailants arrived on motorcycles and attacked them with sharp weapons. They also opened fire before fleeing the scene, the police said.
Both were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where Vicky succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Jodhpur (City West) Kamal Shekhawat said that three accused have been rounded up and are being questioned. She said that Sunny is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Police Commissioner Sharat Kaviraj, who along with other officers visited the spot, said the attack appeared to be the result of an old rivalry.
Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government over the incident, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order.
Gehlot said such incidents indicate that fear of law among criminals has diminished, and called upon the government to take immediate action to restore public safety.