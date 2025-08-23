One Dead, One Missing After Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Chamoli’s Tharali

A woman was killed in Sagwara village and another person went missing in Chepdon Bazaar after debris from an overflowing rain drain flooded Tharali town.
The Karnaprayag–Gwaldam highway and key local motorways were closed; schools across three development blocks were ordered shut amid heavy rain warnings.
NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations, with temporary relief camps set up in nearby villages.
A young woman died and another person went missing on Saturday after heavy overnight rain in Tharali town, Chamoli district, causing a rain drain to flood and drop debris at several homes and markets in the region on Saturday.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, before joining the Pindar River, the tehsil office was also overflowing with debris from the Tunri Gadhera, the rain drain that collects and directs surplus rainfall.
PTI reported that Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister, expressed sorrow at the woman's passing.
When Tunri Gadhera began to overflow at around one in the morning, it filled several homes in the tehsil complex, Chepdon Bazaar, Kotdeep Bazaar, and the adjacent districts of Tharali with mud.
According to the officials, the woman was buried behind rubble and killed in a Sagwara village home. Her remains have been found. However, there are reports of a missing person in Chepdon Market.
According to PTI, the SDM residence has also sustained damage, and some cars are reportedly buried under the rubble.
For Tharali, the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway has been closed, according to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre. The Dungri Motorway and the Tharali-Sagwara Motorway have both been closed.
Due to the current circumstances and the severe rain expected, the district administration has declared Saturday a holiday in all three development blocks' schools, including Tharali.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are among the numerous organisations involved in relief and rescue efforts on the ground, according to the Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC).
Meanwhile, orders have been issued for the acquisition of the rest house and office of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam in Kulsari village and the building of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation in Dewal village with immediate effect. They will be used temporarily to carry out the work of the tehsil office and set up relief camps for the affected people.