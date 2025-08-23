One Dead, One Missing After Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Chamoli’s Tharali

Overflowing Tunri Gadhera inundates homes and markets; highways blocked, schools shut as rescue ops continue.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
representational image
representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. A woman was killed in Sagwara village and another person went missing in Chepdon Bazaar after debris from an overflowing rain drain flooded Tharali town.

  2. The Karnaprayag–Gwaldam highway and key local motorways were closed; schools across three development blocks were ordered shut amid heavy rain warnings.

  3. NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations, with temporary relief camps set up in nearby villages.

A young woman died and another person went missing on Saturday after heavy overnight rain in Tharali town, Chamoli district, causing a rain drain to flood and drop debris at several homes and markets in the region on Saturday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, before joining the Pindar River, the tehsil office was also overflowing with debris from the Tunri Gadhera, the rain drain that collects and directs surplus rainfall.

PTI reported that Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister, expressed sorrow at the woman's passing.

When Tunri Gadhera began to overflow at around one in the morning, it filled several homes in the tehsil complex, Chepdon Bazaar, Kotdeep Bazaar, and the adjacent districts of Tharali with mud.

According to the officials, the woman was buried behind rubble and killed in a Sagwara village home.  Her remains have been found.  However, there are reports of a missing person in Chepdon Market.

According to PTI, the SDM residence has also sustained damage, and some cars are reportedly buried under the rubble.

For Tharali, the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway has been closed, according to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre.  The Dungri Motorway and the Tharali-Sagwara Motorway have both been closed.

Due to the current circumstances and the severe rain expected, the district administration has declared Saturday a holiday in all three development blocks' schools, including Tharali.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are among the numerous organisations involved in relief and rescue efforts on the ground, according to the Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC).

Meanwhile, orders have been issued for the acquisition of the rest house and office of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam in Kulsari village and the building of Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation in Dewal village with immediate effect. They will be used temporarily to carry out the work of the tehsil office and set up relief camps for the affected people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed”

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala