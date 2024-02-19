National

Odisha: Policewoman Captive, Manhandled During Raid On Illegal Gambling Den; Suspects Detained

Odisha: The woman police officer was leading a raid at a shop in Udaypur village suspected of hosting gambling activities.

Outlook Web Desk

February 19, 2024

Woman police officer assaulted. (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
A woman police officer was assaulted and held captive by miscreants in Odisha while she was discharging her professional duties.

The incident happened in the state’s Balasore district when a woman police officer raided an illegal gambling den on Sunday night, the reports said.

Reportedly, the officer has been identified as Inspector Champabati Soren of Talasari Marine Police Station. The reports said she was leading a raid at a shop in

Udaypur village suspected of hosting gambling activities.

As per reports, a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, with the miscreants locking the women officer Soren inside the shop. The driver of the patrolling vehicle, Sudhansu Mohanty, who intervened in the struggle, was injured and left bleeding at the scene.

Later, reinforcements were dispatched from Bhogarai Police Station and Chandaneswar Police Outpost to rescue the officer and her driver, the reports added.

"The IIC of Talasari Marine Police Station and her staff received information about illegal gambling activities. Upon reaching the spot, they encountered resistance and were attacked by the accused. We are conducting a thorough inquiry, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law," the police said.

At least 20 individuals suspected to be involved in the attack and gambling activities have been detained for questioning in the state.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident to maintain peace and order, security forces have been deployed in Udaypur village.

