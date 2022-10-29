Odisha Witch Hunt: 33 Including 20 Women Arrested For Lynching Woman Accused Of Witchcraft

Police have arrested 33 people including 20 women in connection with the lynching of a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of a witchcraft related incident in Odisha's Ganjam district, an offficer said on Friday.

"We have registered total five different cases, including murder, after the incident. Inquiry was on about the incident", said a police officer.

Police launches manhunt

After police action, almost all the male residents of Madhurachua village fled away. Presently some elderly people, women and children are in the village.

"We have launched a manhunt to arrest more persons involved in the incident", said Prabhat Sahoo, inspector in charge, Kabisurya Nagar police station.

The villagers allegedly killed Jhunu Nayak, wife of Yudhisthira for lodging a police complaint by her husband against her neighbour without consulting them on Wednesday.



(With inputs from PTI)