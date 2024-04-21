Odisha Heatwave: Govt Declares Summer Vacations In All Schools From 25 April

The Odisha government on Sunday declared summer vacations in all schools in the state from April 25 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. This decision follows a day of intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius in ten locations across Odisha, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
To cope with the scorching heat, schools will operate from 6:30 am to 10:30 am for three days, from April 22 to 24.
Boudh district recorded the highest temperature in India at 44.3 degrees Celsius on Friday. The IMD has issued an 'orange' warning for isolated areas in Odisha, including Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, and Keonjhar, for Sunday, predicting severe heatwave conditions.
Senior scientist Naresh Kumar from IMD Delhi told news agency ANI: “Heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states."
He added, "In West Bengal, we have issued a Red alert as a severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that, an Orange alert has been given for 4 days."
Across India, temperatures have soared between 40 to 46 degrees Celsius. The IMD reported that heatwave to severe heat wave conditions persisted in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.