Odisha CM Unveils Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,650 Crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled 19 industrial projects that would entail an investment of Rs 1,650 crore, leading to the creation of around 4,500 jobs.

Patnaik inaugurated two plastics units in Cuttack through the virtual mode, and took part in the ground-breaking ceremonies for 17 other projects. The two plastics units set up by Supreme Industries and Ashirvad Pipes will create 470 employment opportunities, officials said. The other projects are in manufacturing, tourism, IT, agro and food processing and pharmaceuticals sectors, among others, they said.

Patnaik said Odisha has emerged as a major manufacturing hub in sectors ranging from metal and minerals to chemicals and food processing. He said his government will provide the required support to the investors, and also provide opportunities to the people of the state to grow.

In the food processing sector, Rs 803.6 crore will be invested through these projects and the government expects that it will create 1,459 jobs, officials said. Three units in the manufacturing sector will come up at an investment of Rs 293.34 crore, generating 243 jobs, they said.

In the tourism sector, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd will build new properties in Gopalpur and Ganjam, Aspen Lake Suites LLP will set up 5-star facilities in Barkul, Chilika and Khurda, and Luxurio Assets Pvt Ltd will also build new resorts in Gopalpur and Ganjam. The investment intents for these projects were received during the Make In Odisha Conclave held last year.