Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Odisha CM Unveils Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,650 Crore

Home National

Odisha CM Unveils Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,650 Crore

Patnaik inaugurated two plastics units in Cuttack through the virtual mode, and took part in the ground-breaking ceremonies for 17 other projects.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled 19 industrial projects PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:37 am

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled 19 industrial projects that would entail an investment of Rs 1,650 crore, leading to the creation of around 4,500 jobs.

Patnaik inaugurated two plastics units in Cuttack through the virtual mode, and took part in the ground-breaking ceremonies for 17 other projects. The two plastics units set up by Supreme Industries and Ashirvad Pipes will create 470 employment opportunities, officials said. The other projects are in manufacturing, tourism, IT, agro and food processing and pharmaceuticals sectors, among others, they said.

Patnaik said Odisha has emerged as a major manufacturing hub in sectors ranging from metal and minerals to chemicals and food processing. He said his government will provide the required support to the investors, and also provide opportunities to the people of the state to grow.

Related stories

Naveen Patnaik Asks Odisha Farmers To Use Latest Technology In Farming

Patnaik Inaugurates New Medical College; Launches, Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 4,703-Cr Projects

Patnaik Inaugurates Court In Odisha’s Hinjili

In the food processing sector, Rs 803.6 crore will be invested through these projects and the government expects that it will create 1,459 jobs, officials said. Three units in the manufacturing sector will come up at an investment of Rs 293.34 crore, generating 243 jobs, they said.

In the tourism sector, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd will build new properties in Gopalpur and Ganjam, Aspen Lake Suites LLP will set up 5-star facilities in Barkul, Chilika and Khurda, and Luxurio Assets Pvt Ltd will also build new resorts in Gopalpur and Ganjam.  The investment intents for these projects were received during the Make In Odisha Conclave held last year.

Tags

National Odisha CM Industrial Projects Virtual Mode Naveen Patnaik Cuttack Jobs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts