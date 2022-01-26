Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Sans Public Participation

The celebration was san public participation in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, started at 8.30 AM.

Odisha Celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Sans Public Participation
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 2:47 pm

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal  Wednesday unfurled the National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state level parade on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day celebrations. The celebration was san public participation in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, started at 8.30 AM.

It was for the first time that the BSF took part in the parade. A total of 10 police contingents participated in the parade, commanded by 2019 Batch IPS Officer Rohit Verma. Development Commissioner PK Jena and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi received Governor Lal and the chief minister  at the parade venue. Senior IAS, IPS and IFS Officers also attended the ceremony.

The government had discouraged people from attending the parade and suggested they celebrate the Day in their houses with maximum five people and at offices and other public places with participation of  up to10 persons. Apart from the State-level parade in Bhubaneswar, the entire state celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great fervour.

Related stories

Odisha Registers 7,416 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fresh Fatalities

Magnificent Flypast At Republic Day Parade, Celebrations Scaled Down Due To Covid Scare

Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

In his message, Lal said: “I congratulate the people of Odisha on the occasion of  Republic Day. I call upon all to pledge to make Odisha a prosperous and leading state in the country.” Patnaik said, “Warm wishes on 73rd Republic Day. On this Day let’s remember the freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for this great Nation and solemnly reaffirm pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”

The chief minister also paid tributes to the COVID-19 warriors who laid down their lives in the fight against the pandemic. He pointed out that 2022 was significant year as India celebrates its 75th years of Independence as also 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Our freedom struggle was not just a political event, but it was a fight for equality and justice. India’s freedom was the victory of humanity. Unity in diversity is the essence of India’s democracy,” he said. He expressed optimism that the fear of Coronavirus will soon disappear and things will return to normalcy with cooperation of the people.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha Odisha Government Odisha CM Republic Day Republic Day Celebrations Republic Day 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

Foundation Laid For Meghalaya To Become Top 10 State In Next Decade: Conrad Sangma

Punjab Polls Elections Date Change Shows Importance Of Dalits In State's Politics

Congress Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad Terms Speculations About His Political Plans ‘Mischievous Propaganda’

Regular Market Approval Likely To Cap Covishield, Covaxin Price At Rs 275

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day