Odisha Celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Sans Public Participation

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Wednesday unfurled the National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state level parade on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day celebrations. The celebration was san public participation in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, started at 8.30 AM.

It was for the first time that the BSF took part in the parade. A total of 10 police contingents participated in the parade, commanded by 2019 Batch IPS Officer Rohit Verma. Development Commissioner PK Jena and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi received Governor Lal and the chief minister at the parade venue. Senior IAS, IPS and IFS Officers also attended the ceremony.

The government had discouraged people from attending the parade and suggested they celebrate the Day in their houses with maximum five people and at offices and other public places with participation of up to10 persons. Apart from the State-level parade in Bhubaneswar, the entire state celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great fervour.

In his message, Lal said: “I congratulate the people of Odisha on the occasion of Republic Day. I call upon all to pledge to make Odisha a prosperous and leading state in the country.” Patnaik said, “Warm wishes on 73rd Republic Day. On this Day let’s remember the freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for this great Nation and solemnly reaffirm pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”

The chief minister also paid tributes to the COVID-19 warriors who laid down their lives in the fight against the pandemic. He pointed out that 2022 was significant year as India celebrates its 75th years of Independence as also 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Our freedom struggle was not just a political event, but it was a fight for equality and justice. India’s freedom was the victory of humanity. Unity in diversity is the essence of India’s democracy,” he said. He expressed optimism that the fear of Coronavirus will soon disappear and things will return to normalcy with cooperation of the people.

