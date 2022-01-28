Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

On January 12, the helpline had received 2,041 calls which eventually fell to 983 calls on January 25.The '1031' Covid helpline run by the Delhi government is sufficient to handle 8,000 to 10,000 calls a day.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

According to official data, the total number of calls received on the Covid helpline, enquiring about availability of beds, vaccination programme, e-passes and other details, fell from 2,041 on January 12 to 983 on January 25, according to official data.

These figures were shared during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on containment of Covid-19, held on Thursday.

According to data about the '1031' Covid helpline run by the Delhi government, 180 channels are active which is sufficient to handle 8,000 to 10,000 calls a day.

In case of an increase in call volume, the call centre can enhance the number of lines within two days time, officials said.

On January 12, the helpline had received 2,041 calls, including 515 related to tele-consultations with empanelled doctors and 450 on e-passes for movement during curfew hours, the data stated.

The total number of calls then gradually fell to 1,981 on January 13; 1,784 on January 14 and eventually to 983 on January 25.

The total number of calls on January 23 and January 24 had stood at 875 and 1,060 respectively.

The pattern of calls for doctor's tele-consultations also showed a similar trend in this two-week period, with 515 calls on January 12; 506 on January 14 and 187 on January 25, according to the data.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

The city on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

