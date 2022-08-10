Not Scared Of ED And CBI, Asserts JD(U) After Dumping BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Wednesday asserted that it was “not scared of ED and CBI” following its break-up with the BJP, which rules the Centre and is often accused by the opposition of misusing investigating agencies.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who addressed a press conference here to reply to the BJP’s charge of “betrayal”, accused the former ally of having deceived the coalition dharma “by weaning away our MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh, who were already supporting their government”.

Lalan also mocked former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for claiming that Kumar got miffed over not being considered for the vice president’s post, saying “he has been shunted by the BJP as a punishment for his close relations he shared with Nitish Kumar. May such antics bring him some degree of political rehabilitation”.

Modi had made the allegation at a press conference earlier in the day. Besides the JD(U), he drew flak from the RJD which has now become part of the new ruling coalition.

“Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged police assault when Lalu Prasad was the CM. He got himself bandaged but when Lalu challenged him to show his wounds he never agreed because that would have exposed him. He is a habitual liar,” alleged RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary.

(With PTI Inputs)