Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation Along LoC In Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid.

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation," the army's Northern Command said on Twitter.

It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

(Inputs from PTI)