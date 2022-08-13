Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation Along LoC In Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid.

Indian Army along Line of Control
Indian Army along Line of Control PTI FIle

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 2:22 pm

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation," the army's Northern Command said on Twitter.

It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Northern Army Commander Maintaining A Strong Counter-infiltration Grid Line Of Control Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Security Situation Lt Gen Dwivedi Professionalism In Maintaining The Sanctity
