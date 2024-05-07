Woman's Body Found In Noida University's Water Tank; Husband, Mother-In-Law Key Suspects

A woman's body was recovered from a water tank inside the campus of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic in the varsity. Police suspects that the woman's husband and mother-in-law, whose whereabouts are unknown, have a role to play in the matter.
The woman's body was recovered from a water tank in the staff quarters building, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that preliminary probe revealed that the victim lived there with her husband and mother-in-law.
Police suspect that the two allegedly murdered her and fled the spot, the report added.
The woman's husband, police have learnt, worked in the JIMS Hospital nearby. According to local residents, the two would often have arguments and they had a fight on Sunday night as well, which police suspects ended in the woman's murder.
Police is now looking for the woman's husband and mother-in-law. Based on a complaint by the woman's relatives, a case has been registered and teams formed to track down the two, the report said.
Senior police officer Shivhari Meena said the body has been sent for autopsy.
"We have registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the absconding accused. All aspects are being probed and the matter will be unearthed soon," the report quoted Meena as saying.