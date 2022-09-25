Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
No Morning Rain In Delhi, Light Drizzle Forecast During Day

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain and drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
No rain in Delhi after three consecutive days of intermittent precipitation PTI photo

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 2:50 pm

There was no rain in Delhi Sunday morning after three consecutive days of intermittent precipitation, but the weather department has forecast light drizzle during the day.  

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am is 93 per cent, they said. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain and drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 29 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, received 18.6 mm rainfall while the Palam station recorded 23.7 mm rainfall. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the good (49) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(With PTI inputs)

