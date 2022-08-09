Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Bihar: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav To Take Oath As CM, Deputy CM On Wednesday

More ministers would be inducted later. A report said JD(U) and RJD would each have 14 ministers and Congress will have three Cabinet berths.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav PTI

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:42 pm

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar respectively at 2 pm on Wednesday, reported PTI citing officials. 

The report comes after Nitish split from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and resigned as the Chief Minister of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Following this, Nitish was unanimously declared the leader of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, following which he met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government.

Nitish is now set to be the cheif minister with the support of RJD, which is also the single-largest party in the Bihar assembly. Tejashwi is set to be his deputy. 

Tejashvi was until now the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly. Earlier when Nitish was running the government with RJD, Tejashwi had served as Nitish's deputy, an arrangement that's set to be repeated again. 

More ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet at a later stage, sources in JD(U) and RJD said. As for Cabinet berths, India Today reported that JD(U) and RJD would each get 14 berths and Congress would get three.

(With PTI inputs)

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

