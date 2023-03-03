Nithyananda Persecuted, Harassed By Anti-Hindu Elements, Says 'Kailasha' Representative At UN

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claims to be the permanent ambassador to the so-called Unites States of Kailasha has urged the Indian government to take action against the anti-Hindu elements who persecuted rape-accused, controversial Godman Nithyanada.

Vijayapriya was speaking at an event of the United Nations in Geneva when she said that Nithyanada was being harassed and persecuted by anti-Hindu elements "in his own birthplace". Soon, the video of her speech went viral courting controversies.

Later, taking to another video on Twitter, she said that her statement at the UN was being "misinterpreted, willfully manipulated, and distorted by certain anti-Hindu sections of the media".

"I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you," Vijayapriya said in a statement.





I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements.

The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam.

Thank you

Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/s5TYGJtSnM — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 2, 2023

She further added, "We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population."

However, the UN Human Rights Office said that any submission made by the representative of the self-proclaimed 'Republic of Kailasa' was "irrelevant".

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also said that they were not allowed to distribute promotional material and their remarks were not taken into consideration.

"Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received," the OHCHR spokesperson said as quoted by news agency PTI.