Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Varanasi Court in Uttar Pradesh has removed an official leading survey of Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

NEWSFLASH | Varanasi Court Removes Official Leading Gyanvapi Mosque Survey, Asks Panel To Submit Report Within 2 Days
File photo of Gyanvapi mosque. PTI

Updated: 17 May 2022 4:55 pm

The Varanasi Court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday removed an official heading survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, the report said. 

According to report in NDTV, an official leading survey of Gyanvapi mosque has been removed by Varanasi court, while the panel has been given two days to submit its report

Earlier, a three-day video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was conducted, as per court orders and amidst tight security in Uttar Pradesh. 

The Supreme Court is also hearing the plea of the case.
(This is a breaking news story. Details will be updated.)

Tags

National Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Varanasi Court Uttar Pradesh Supreme Court Plea Survey Report Panel Videography
