Thursday, May 05, 2022
Delhi Power Crisis: Electricity Subsidy To Only Those Who Ask, Says Kejriwal

From October 1, power subsidy would be given to only those who want it, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Power Crisis: Electricity Subsidy To Only Those Who Ask, Says Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during online briefing on Thursday Twitter

Updated: 05 May 2022 4:48 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that from October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity only  to consumers who opt for the scheme.

Currently, the Delhi consumers get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricityalongside a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.

National Power Subsidy Delhi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Power Electricity Delhi Govt
