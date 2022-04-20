New-elected Congress MLA from Kolhapur North constituency Jayshree Jadhav called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. Thackeray and his wife Rashmi congratulated Jadhav and wished her for the new innings, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Minister of state for home Satej Patil, MP Sanjay Mandlik, State Planning Board Working President Rajesh Kshirsagar were also present during the visit. Jadhav defeated BJP candidate Satej Kadam in the April 12 bypoll, which was necessitated due to the death of her husband Chandrakant Jadhav.

Jadhav was supported by the NCP and Shiv Sena in the by-election, which saw a straight fight between the Congress and BJP after the Sena gave up its claim over the seat. Chandrakant Jadhav had defeated Rajesh Kshirsagar, a sitting MLA of the Sena, in 2019. Thackeray had addressed a virtual rally for Jadhav during the campaigning for the bypoll.

(With PTI inputs)