Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Newly-Elected Congress MLA From Kolhapur North Calls On Maharashtra CM

Jadhav was supported by the NCP and Shiv Sena in the by-election, which saw a straight fight between the Congress and BJP after the Sena gave up its claim over the seat.

Newly-Elected Congress MLA From Kolhapur North Calls On Maharashtra CM
Congress MLA elections

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 4:38 pm

New-elected Congress MLA from Kolhapur North constituency Jayshree Jadhav called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. Thackeray and his wife Rashmi congratulated Jadhav and wished her for the new innings, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. 

Minister of state for home Satej Patil, MP Sanjay Mandlik, State Planning Board Working President Rajesh Kshirsagar were also present during the visit. Jadhav defeated BJP candidate Satej Kadam in the April 12 bypoll, which was necessitated due to the death of her husband Chandrakant Jadhav.

Related stories

Polling Commences For By-Elections In West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra And Chhattisgarh

Jadhav was supported by the NCP and Shiv Sena in the by-election, which saw a straight fight between the Congress and BJP after the Sena gave up its claim over the seat. Chandrakant Jadhav had defeated Rajesh Kshirsagar, a sitting MLA of the Sena, in 2019. Thackeray had addressed a virtual rally for Jadhav during the campaigning for the bypoll.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress MLA Elections Bypolls Shiv Sena BJP Uddhav Thakeray Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?