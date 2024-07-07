National

P Chidambaram Repeats 'Part-Time' Jab On New Criminal Laws After VP’s 'Inexcusable Insult' Comment

Congress leader P Chidambaram argued that the crucial bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission, not a committee with ‘part-time’ members who had other responsibilities.

X/@ANI
L: VP Jagdeep Dhankar | R: P Chidambaram | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday stood by his criticism of the criminal bills drafting process, despite VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's rebuke. Chidambaram argued that the crucial bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission, not a committee with ‘part-time’ members who had other responsibilities.

Chidambaram wrote on X: "In May 2020, the MHA constituted a Committee for Reforms of Criminal Laws. It had a Chairman, Convenor and members. Its composition was changed from time to time but in the end, the Committee had a Convenor and five members. All but one member were serving Professors of various Universities and served as part-time members of the Committee. It is this Committee that submitted drafts of the three new Criminal Laws. Eventually, Parliament passed the laws." 

He added, "I maintain that the drafting of such crucial Bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission and not to a Committee whose members served part-time and had other responsibilities."

Chidambaram had told The Indian Express  that the laws should not have been scrutinised by the panel of part-timers.

VP Jagdeep Dhankar’s Comeback To P Chidambaram's Jab

On Saturday, Dhankhar described his words as an "inexcusable insult to the wisdom of parliament".

"I do not have words strong enough to condemn such a kind of narrative being set forth. A member of parliament being labelled as a part-timer, ultimately it is a parliament that is a last source of law formulation," he stated.

“I appeal to him (Chidambaram) from this platform, please withdraw this derogatory, defamatory and highly insulting observations about the Members of Parliament (MPs). I hope he does it,” the Vice President said while addressing the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) here.

Dhankar further said that “when informed minds knowingly lead you astray, we need to be on guard”.

“This morning, when I read a paper, an informed mind, who had been the Finance Minister of this country, a Parliamentarian for long and currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, stunned me,” the VP said.

The VP, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said that every MP had the opportunity to contribute when the three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam — were being debated in the House.

“With a heavy heart, I am sharing with you, that this honourable gentleman, a distinguished member of Parliament who has a great background as finance minister, did not use his lung power. He gave total rest to his vocal chords while debate was going on,” he said.

Dhankar said that Chidambaram must hold himself accountable for the “failure of duty on your part, an act of omission/commission, dereliction of duty, which can never be explained”.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 100 Runs In Harare, Level Series 1-1 - As It Happened
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WF Vs TSK Match
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Ton-Up Abhishek Sharma Powers India's Thumping 100-Run Riposte
  4. Pat Cummins Calls For Dedicated Windows For Test Matches To Avoid Clash With IPL
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  2. NTA To Schedule Retest For CUET-UG Candidates If Grievances Raised By Them Found Correct
  3. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Several Injured After Stampede-like Situation In Odisha's Puri
  4. 11 Arrested In Noida After Police Bust Fraud Call Centre With Data Of 10,000 People
  5. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  2. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP