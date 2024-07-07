P Chidambaram Repeats 'Part-Time' Jab On New Criminal Laws After VP’s 'Inexcusable Insult' Comment

Chidambaram wrote on X: "In May 2020, the MHA constituted a Committee for Reforms of Criminal Laws. It had a Chairman, Convenor and members. Its composition was changed from time to time but in the end, the Committee had a Convenor and five members. All but one member were serving Professors of various Universities and served as part-time members of the Committee. It is this Committee that submitted drafts of the three new Criminal Laws. Eventually, Parliament passed the laws."