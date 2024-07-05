NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced the new date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The NEET-PG examination, which was postponed on exam eve, will now be held on August 11.
According to the revised schedule of the NEET-PG 2024, the examination will be held in two shifts.
NEET-PG Exam Date
The NEET-PG 2024 will be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts.
The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, as per the official notification.
Further details regarding the conduct of examination in two shifts will be published on NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in in due course.
For any query or assistance, candidates can write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main
Amid controversy over alleged discrepancies in the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 medical entrance exam, the Centre on June 22 postponed the NEET-PG (postgraduate) examination as well, sparking further outrage among candidates and Opposition political parties who are seeking action and answers on the paper leak issue.
The exam was postponed just a day before it was scheduled to be held - June 23
Top officials from the Union health ministry and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences reviewed the process of the NEET-PG exam, two days after the entrance examination to postgraduate medical courses was postponed.
What Is NEET-PG Exam
The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) entrance examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for medical students.
NEET-PG exam is conducted to determine eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG diploma, Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), and NBEMS diploma.
Candidates studying in India, having a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate as per the Indian Medical Council Act, and MBBS registration certificate issued by the Indian or state medical council and have completed one year of internship or will be completing the internship, are eligible to apply for the exam.