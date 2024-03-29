National

Naxalites Kill Tribal Man For Being 'Police Informer'

The victim, Ashok Talande, a resident of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was found dead on a road in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

A tribal man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. 

The victim, Ashok Talande, a resident of Dhamrancha village in Aheri taluka of the district, was found dead on a road in the wee hours of Friday, they said.

A Naxal pamphlet was recovered from near the body, which said that he was a police informer, the police said. 

A senior police official, however, told PTI that the deceased was not a police informer. 

The reason behind his murder is being probed, he said.

