Nashik district of Maharashtra reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, which took its overall infection tally to 4,82,008, health officials said.

The virus did not claim any life, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,904, they said.

So far, 4,72,980 patients were discharged following their recovery and 23 of them recuperated during the day.

A total of 124 people are undergoing treatment in the district.

