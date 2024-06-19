National

At Nalanda Opening, Nitish Kumar Grabs PM Modi's Inked Finger | Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is a key ally in the BJP-led NDA government, with 16 seats in the Lok Sabha.

PTI Screengrab
Nitish Kumar Grabs PM's Inked Finger At Nalanda Opening | Photo: PTI Screengrab
A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's index finger for the indelible vote ink has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred at the inauguration ceremony of the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, which both leaders attended.

In the video, Kumar suddenly holds PM Modi's left hand, checks his index finger, and then shows his own left index finger to the Prime Minister. Security personnel were briefly alerted by the sudden move. The video was shared by news agency PTI and has since gone viral on social media.

After being sworn in as the Prime Minister for a record third term, this is Narendra Modi's first official visit to Bihar. During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi hailed Nalanda University's past struggles, saying it embodies India's identity, respect, value, and mantra.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, " I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the 3rd time...Nalanda is not just a name, it is an identity and respect. Nalanda is a value and mantra...fire can burn books, but it can't destroy knowledge."

