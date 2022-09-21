Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Nagpur: Sex Racket Busted, Two Uzbek Women Held

Nagpur Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket with the arrest of two women from Uzbekistan and a local resident from a hotel here.

Police busts sex racket in Nagpur.(Representational image)

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:00 am

The Social Security Branch of police had received a tip-off that this local man was running a sex racket from the hotel, said an official.
 
The Social Security Branch of police had received a tip-off that this local man was running a sex racket from the hotel, said an official.

The Uzbek women were found to be carrying fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

An offense under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and provisions of the Passport Act was registered at Sadar police station and further probe was on, the official added.

(Inputs from PTI)

