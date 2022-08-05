Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Nagaland Reports Five New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Faatality

Altogether 4,77,849 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 134 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Nagaland Reports Five New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Faatality PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,827 on Friday as five more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 772, a health official said.

Dimapur district reported three fresh infections, and Kohima and Longleng one each, he said, adding a patient succumbed to the infection in Mokokchung.

Nagaland now has 68 active cases, while 33,481 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,506 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Nagaland
