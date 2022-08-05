Nagaland Reports Five New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Faatality

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,827 on Friday as five more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 772, a health official said.

Dimapur district reported three fresh infections, and Kohima and Longleng one each, he said, adding a patient succumbed to the infection in Mokokchung.

Nagaland now has 68 active cases, while 33,481 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,506 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

Altogether 4,77,849 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 134 in the last 24 hours, he added.

-With PTI Input