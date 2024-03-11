'My Voice Not Being Heard': Churu MP Rahul Kaswan Resigns from BJP, Joins Congress

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress and claimed that his voice was not being heard by the saffron party.

Resigning as a member of the Lok Sabha, Kaswan told the reporters, "My entirely family was working with honesty and dedication in the region, but a time came where I felt that my voice was not being heard (in the BJP). I felt that if I will suffocate if I cannot raise the issues of my farmer brothers."