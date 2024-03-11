'My Voice Not Being Heard': Churu MP Rahul Kaswan Resigns from BJP, Joins Congress

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress and claimed that his voice was not being heard by the saffron party.
Resigning as a member of the Lok Sabha, Kaswan told the reporters, "My entirely family was working with honesty and dedication in the region, but a time came where I felt that my voice was not being heard (in the BJP). I felt that if I will suffocate if I cannot raise the issues of my farmer brothers."
Kaswan was not given a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While announcing his exit from the party, he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party officials for allowing him to serve as the Member of Parliament for Churu on two occasions.
Kaswan on his X handle wrote, "Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the post of Member of Parliament."
"I express my gratitude to BJP national president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years, " he added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has replaced Kaswan with paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia as their candidate for the Churu Lok Sabha seat.