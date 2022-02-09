Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MVA Allies Will Continue To Rule Maha, Will Also Dislodge BJP From Centre: NCP

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will not only continue to govern Maharashtra, but will also come to power at the Centre by dislodging the BJP.

MVA Allies Will Continue To Rule Maha, Will Also Dislodge BJP From Centre: NCP
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 2:01 pm

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will not only continue to govern Maharashtra, but will also come to power at the Centre by dislodging the BJP. Malik, who is the NCP's national spokesperson, made the comments in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that he was approached by “certain people” who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections. Raut, in a letter written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, also alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were targeting leaders of the Shiv Sena after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed a government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

The three parties formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra following the 2019 Assembly polls, after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Backing Raut, Malik said what the Sena leader said is “true” and NCP leaders are also being targeted. “But, it is their (of the BJP) illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the (state) government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state, and we will also attain power at the Centre,” Malik claimed.
 
The NCP leader also charged former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with being behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's opponents. “He is giving directions (to agencies) on whom they should target. You can't grab power using the ED. This is Maharashtra,” Malik said. He said the more the agencies act against MVA leaders, the more support the latter will get from the people of Maharashtra. Malik also said that officials attached to central agencies should work as per the laws and not as workers of any political party. “Nobody remains in power permanently,” he added. 
 

Tags

National National Nawab Malik Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

7 Out Of 10 Foreign-Origin Prisoners In India Are Undertrials: NCRB

Over 16,000 Committed Suicide Due To Bankruptcy, 9,140 Due To Unemployment In 3 Years: Govt

Jammu And Kashmir | Properties Of 610 Kashmiri Pandits Restored: Govt

SC To Consider Listing For Early Hearing PIL For Speedy Trial In Cases Against Politicians

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla