Muzaffarnagar Court Sentences Man To 7 Years In Jail For Raping Stepdaughter

According to police, the incident occurred in 2016 and the victim died of illness in 2020.

PTI
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
A local court convicted a 57-year-old man for raping his stepdaughter and awarded him a seven-year jail term, a lawyer said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, special government counsel Kuldeep Singh Pundir said. "The court of Special Judge Ritish Sachdeva convicted one Mustaqim (57) in connection with a rape case of his 19-year-old stepdaughter. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused," he said.

According to police, the incident occurred in 2016 and the victim died of illness in 2020. The victim, in her statement before the magistrate, had accused her stepfather of raping and beating her based on which an FIR was lodged in Kandhla police station of Shamli district, police said.

Police filed a chargesheet against the stepfather in the case following investigation.

