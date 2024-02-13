Municipal Authorities Not Expected To Completely Wipe Out Stray Animals From Roads: Delhi HC

In the September 2019 order, a division bench of the high court had said, "We expect, from the respondents, that a committee or other type of body will be constituted immediately, in regards to stray cattle, stray dogs, monkeys etc., so that they may evolve some scheme or policy on how to control these stray cattle, street dogs and monkeys and the action will be initiated immediately."

It had said it was the duty of the respondents to provide anti-rabies vaccination to government hospitals or dispensaries, which shall be provided at the earliest.

In the plea seeking contempt action against the authorities, petitioner Salek Chand Jain alleged there has been no sufficient compliance with the 2019 directions.