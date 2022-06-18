Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted, 33 Women Rescued, 23 Held

33 women have been rescued from a sex racket in Mumbai.

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 7:34 am

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Thirty-three women were rescued after a sex racket was busted at VP Road in south Mumbai by the Crime Branch, an official said on Friday.
        

Acting on a tip off, Unit VII of the Crime Branch raided a two-storey building on Nawalkar Road in Girgaon area and rescued 33 women who had been forced into prostitution, he said.
        

A total of 23 persons, including agents, staff and customers, were nabbed in the raid, he added.
        

A case has been registered at VP Road police station under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, he said. 

