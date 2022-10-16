Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Mumbai Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 1,138 As 172 Recover

The recovery count rose by 172 to touch 11,31,604, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,138, an official said.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:12 pm

Mumbai on Sunday added 167 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,52,480, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only 14 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count rose by 172 to touch 11,31,604, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,138, he said.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between October 9 and 15 stood at 0.014 per cent.

So far, 1,83,94,263 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 4,450 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time stands at 4,948 days, as per official data.

-With PTI Input

