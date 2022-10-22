Mumbai Logs 146 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 986

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 146 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,53,299, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,738, while the count of recoveries reached 11,32,575 after 180 patients recovered from the infection during the day, the official said. The daily count of infections has witnessed a slight decline, as the city had logged 161 cases on Friday.

According to a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,481 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,84,22,952. With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is left with 986 active cases, it stated.

Of the latest cases, only 13 patients were symptomatic. The overall growth rate of the infection in the city is 0.014 per cent for the period between October 15 and October 21, while the doubling rate was 5,222 days, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the civic body has announced that COVID-19 vaccination at all the government and civic hospitals will not be held on October 24 and October 26 in view of Diwali. However, jabs will be administered on October 25 and the regular inoculation process will resume from October 27, it was stated.

(With PTI Inputs)