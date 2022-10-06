Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Mumbai: Local Train Traffic Disrupted On Central Railway Route Due To Technical Snag

As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station.

Woman Pushed Out Of Local Train In Maharashtra After She Refuses To Give Money, Sustains Severe Injuries
Suburban services of Central Railway were disrupted due to technical snag PTI File Photo

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 4:20 pm

Suburban services on the main line of Central Railway were disrupted due to a snag in overhead wires on Thursday afternoon, an official said. The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up, he said.

The services on the line have been diverted to the fast line and restoration work is in full swing, the CR official added. As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.

(With PTI inputs)

