MP: Woman, Her Lover Kill Themselves by Jumping in Front of Train

The duo took the extreme step as the woman's family had fixed her marriage to another man, police said. Deepesh Sen and Rajni Sen jumped in front of the goods train headed towards Khajuraho in the presence of over 100 passengers at the Tikamgarh railway station on Saturday evening, said Tikamgarh Dehat police station inspector Nasir Farooqui. They died on the spot, the police inspector said.



The investigation revealed that Rajni was not happy with her family members' decision to fix her marriage to another man as she was in a relationship with Deepesh, a resident of Sagar district.